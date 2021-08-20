New Zealand PM Ardern extends nationwide COVID-19 lockdown



FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand’s strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Friday, saying the full extent of the Delta outbreak was still unknown.

The lockdown will run until midnight on Tuesday, Ardern told a news conference.

