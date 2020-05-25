New Zealand eases coronavirus curbs on public gatherings



FILE PHOTO: People collect takeaway food at a McDonald's as New Zealand eases strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Auckland, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ruth McDowall FILE PHOTO: People collect takeaway food at a McDonald's as New Zealand eases strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Auckland, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ruth McDowall

May 25, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand is easing back curbs on the size of gatherings to 100 people from 10, as it relaxes measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Authorities will reconsider the nation’s alert setting, now at level 2, on June 8, with a move to level 1 to be considered no later than June 22, Ardern told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Renju Jose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)