New Zealand considering ‘helicopter money’ stimulus: finance minister



FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson listens to a question during an interview in his office in Wellington, New Zealand, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson listens to a question during an interview in his office in Wellington, New Zealand, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

May 22, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand is considering distributing money directly to individuals as a way of policy stimulus to help boost the economy reeling from a COVID-19 pandemic driven contraction, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Friday.

At a regular news conference Robertson was asked to share details about the government’s plans for launching ‘helicopter money’.

Robertson said the concept was being discussed “but we’ve not got to that level of discussion.”

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)