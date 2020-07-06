New Zealand business confidence remains low in second quarter: NZIER survey



July 6, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand business confidence improved slightly in the June quarter but businesses remain pessimistic about general economic conditions over the coming months, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 63% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 70.0% in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

Seasonally adjusted data showed business confidence at 59% in the second quarter versus 68% in the previous quarter.

The survey’s measure of capacity utilisation was 92.8%, up from the March quarter’s 92.1%.

