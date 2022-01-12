New Zealand building consents rise in November



FILE PHOTO: Residential houses are seen in Wellington, New Zealand, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

January 12, 2022

WELLINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in November compared with a 2.1 percent drop in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was down 6.2 percent.

Building consents were 20.8 percent higher than the same month a year ago.

