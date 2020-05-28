New York’s Cuomo says businesses can turn away people not wearing masks



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response at the National Press Club following his meeting with U.S. President Trump in Washington, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order on Thursday authorizing businesses to deny entry to anyone who does not wear a mask or face covering, stressing masks were critical to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re giving the store owners the right to say if you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in. That store owner has a right to protect themselves, that store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store,” Cuomo told a daily briefing.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)