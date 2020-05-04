New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first: governor



FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 4, 2020

(Reuters) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, starting with select retailers, wholesale suppliers and the construction and manufacturing industries.

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, did not put specific dates to the outline, which envisions allowing finance, insurance, retail, administrative support and real estate businesses to restart in a second phase of reopening.

