New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates



FILE PHOTO - Empty street is seen outside the New York Times building in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

May 6, 2020

(Reuters) – The New York Times Co <NYT.N> beat Wall Street’s revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s total revenue rose 1% to $443.6 million edging past analysts’ estimates of $441.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)