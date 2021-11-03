Trending

New York Times beats estimates for quarterly revenue

The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York
The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

November 3, 2021

(Reuters) – The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it added more digital subscribers, while attracting advertisers to its website and apps.

It added 455,000 digital-only subscribers during the quarter.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 19.3% to $509.1 million, topping the average analyst estimate of $499.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $54.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter from $33.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D’Silva)

