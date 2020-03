March 16, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve said it would offer a second overnight repo offering of up to $500 billion at 1:30 p.m. eastern on Monday.

The added support is meant to “ensure that the supply of reserves remain ample and to support the smooth functioning of short-term u.s. Dollar funding market,” the New York Fed said in a statement Monday.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)