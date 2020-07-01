New York attorney general reaches $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits



FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 1, 2020

(Reuters) – The attorney general for New York said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached to settle for nearly $19 million to resolve two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

But attorneys representing six women who have made accusations against Weinstein called the proposed deal a “sellout” that was unfair to the plaintiffs.

