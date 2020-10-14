New virus containment measures would require more ECB stimulus, Holzmann says

October 14, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will need to provide fresh stimulus to the euro zone economy if countries take “more durable, extensive or strict containment measures” to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday.

“More durable, extensive or strict containment measures will likely require more monetary and fiscal accommodation in the short run to safeguard price and financial stability,” Holzmann, Austria’s central bank governor, said at a virtual conference.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)