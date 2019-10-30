New Trump campaign advertisement denounces ‘impeachment scam’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

President Trump’s reelection campaign just released a new video that denounces the House impeachment inquiry. In the video, the president’s supporters claimed the impeachment proceedings are a politically motivated effort by the Democrat Party.

“Impeachment in a scam — it’s a waste of time and tax dollars,” supporters stated in the advertisement.

The video showed advocates praising the administration’s policies. The ad also highlighted the president’s achievements during his first term in office.

Recent reports suggested that the growing impeachment push could alienate more moderate voters in key swing states and energize the president’s base. Two recent polls showed the push to remove President Trump from office is unpopular among voters in several battleground states. One poll by Marquette Law surveyed voters in Wisconsin, while a New York Times/ Siena College poll surveyed voters in six states — including Pennsylvania and Florida. The majority of respondents in both surveys don’t appear to support the president’s impeachment. These figures also showed a lack of support for the House moving forward with hearings.

The president has said he believes the move will backfire on Democrats in 2020.

“I do believe that because of what they’re doing…that they’re going to pay a tremendous price at the polls,” stated President Trump.