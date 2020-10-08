New Pixar movie ‘Soul’ moves to Disney+ streaming service



FILE PHOTO: A martphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pixar animated movie “Soul” which had been set to hit theaters in November, will instead debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day, Walt Disney Co said on Thursday.

“Soul” will play in theaters only in markets where Disney+ is not currently available, or will not be soon, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)