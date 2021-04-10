New law grants Ariz. businesses power to opt out of any city, county or state mask order

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

Businesses in Arizona will soon have the ability to opt out of any mask order in the near future.

According to reports, the bill signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) on Friday said businesses can’t be compelled by any city, county or state order to enforce mask wearing.

“I am signing this bill, ensuring that our small businesses will no longer be required to enforce mandates imposed on them by their cities who are choosing not to enforce it themselves,” Ducey said.

The businesses can still elect to enforce their own mask order if they choose. The law doesn’t go into effect until 90 days after the Arizona legislature concludes its session, putting the date around late July.

Ducey previously signed an executive order which made it illegal for localities to enforce mask mandates, after the state saw 10 weeks of declining COVID-19 cases.