New Jersey now 15th state to give illegal immigrants driver’s licenses

UPDATED 5:13 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

New Jersey has become the 15th state in the U.S. to allow illegal immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation at Thursday’s event, which was attended by immigrants and advocates alike.

“Many of our undocumented neighbors are already behind the wheel and on our roads, going to work, school and the grocery store,” stated the governor. “Today’s bill will make us all safer, while ensuring that our immigrant communities can continue contributing to our state, our economy, and our future.”

Every New Jerseyan – regardless of immigration status – now has the opportunity to earn a driver’s license. Expanding access to driver’s licenses will make our roads safer, our ranks of uninsured drivers lower, and our state stronger. https://t.co/XSiJKWeB6X pic.twitter.com/51b34ELaDR — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 19, 2019

Analysts said the move will benefit more than 400,000 illegals in the state. However, critics said the new law prioritizes illegal immigrants over everyone else, raises the potential for voter fraud and runs the risk of drawing more illegals to the state.

Murphy commented on the bills prior rejection by former Governor Chris Christie.

“When Assemblywoman Keanu first tried to have a hearing on this bill – not even a vote mind you, just a hearing – former Governor Chris Christie implied that it would open the door for terrorists,” he said.

The new law will not go into effect until January 2021.