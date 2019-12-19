Trending

New Jersey now 15th state to give illegal immigrants driver’s licenses

Photo via Governor Phil Murphy Twitter.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:13 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

New Jersey has become the 15th state in the U.S. to allow illegal immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation at Thursday’s event, which was attended by immigrants and advocates alike.

“Many of our undocumented neighbors are already behind the wheel and on our roads, going to work, school and the grocery store,” stated the governor. “Today’s bill will make us all safer, while ensuring that our immigrant communities can continue contributing to our state, our economy, and our future.”

Analysts said the move will benefit more than 400,000 illegals in the state. However, critics said the new law prioritizes illegal immigrants over everyone else, raises the potential for voter fraud and runs the risk of drawing more illegals to the state.

Photo via Governor Phil Murphy Twitter.

Murphy commented on the bills prior rejection by former Governor Chris Christie.

“When Assemblywoman Keanu first tried to have a hearing on this bill – not even a vote mind you, just a hearing – former Governor Chris Christie implied that it would open the door for terrorists,” he said.

The new law will not go into effect until January 2021.

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, immigrant activists rally in Northfield, N.J., in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about drivers licenses for immigrants. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP, File)

