New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure



Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

June 13, 2021

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s parliament voted 60-59 in favour of a new government on Sunday, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive tenure as premier. Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet, comprising parties from left to right, for a little over two years before his centrist ally, Yair Lapid, takes over.

