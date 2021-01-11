New House Sergeant-at-Arms sworn in

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

The new House Sergeant-at-Arms was sworn in following last week’s breach of the Capitol building. During a ceremony in the lower chamber Monday, the Speaker Pro Tempore administered the oath of office to Timothy Paul Blodgett.

11:07:16 a.m. – Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives – Pursuant to the provisions of section 208(a) of the Legislative Reorganization Act of 1946, the Chair appointed Timothy Paul Blodgett of New York. https://t.co/odbWABa1ZN — U.S. House Floor (@HouseFloor) January 11, 2021

This came after his predecessor, Paul Irving, resigned last week in the wake of criticism over his response to the unrest.

Soon after Irving’s resignation was officially accepted in the House, his replacement participated in his own swearing in.

“And then you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office, on which you are about to enter,” the Speaker Pro Tempore stated. “So help you God. Congratulations. ”

The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms also stepped down last week, after Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to fire him.

