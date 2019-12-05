NEW: House Democrats will move forward with articles of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:58 AM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving forward with articles of impeachment against President Trump. She made the announcement on Capitol Hill Thursday, where she claimed democracy is at stake.

The speaker thanked the committees for their investigations and claimed the facts are uncontested. She stuck to her main talking point, which is that the president abused his power for his own personal political benefit. Pelosi also claimed the president’s actions are a violation of the Constitution as well as a violation of public trust.

House Speaker Pelosi: "The president leaves us no choice but to act…Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with Articles of Impeachment."pic.twitter.com/UsSY1oGOHg — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, President Trump is encouraging Democrats to get their impeachment inquiry over with, so he can get better treatment in the Senate. In a series of tweets Thursday, the president urged promptness for a fair trial because he wants lawmakers to get back to business. He then listed potential witnesses, which included top Democrats who are involved in the proceedings.

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

This comes as the White House responded to the most recent impeachment hearing by calling it a “bad day for Democrats.” In a statement Wednesday, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the first day of testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee. She implied the hearing was a “sham process,” adding that the only thing established was clear political bias against the president.

Grisham went on to say Congress should get back to focusing on issues important to the American people such as the USMCA trade deal and infrastructure. This comes after four legal scholars, three selected by Democrats and one selected by Republicans, testified on Capitol Hill.