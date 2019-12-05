Trending

NEW: House Democrats will move forward with articles of impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to make a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:58 AM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving forward with articles of impeachment against President Trump. She made the announcement on Capitol Hill Thursday, where she claimed democracy is at stake.

The speaker thanked the committees for their investigations and claimed the facts are uncontested. She stuck to her main talking point, which is that the president abused his power for his own personal political benefit. Pelosi also claimed the president’s actions are a violation of the Constitution as well as a violation of public trust.

Meanwhile, President Trump is encouraging Democrats to get their impeachment inquiry over with, so he can get better treatment in the Senate. In a series of tweets Thursday, the president urged promptness for a fair trial because he wants lawmakers to get back to business. He then listed potential witnesses, which included top Democrats who are involved in the proceedings.

This comes as the White House responded to the most recent impeachment hearing by calling it a “bad day for Democrats.” In a statement Wednesday, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the first day of testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee. She implied the hearing was a “sham process,” adding that the only thing established was clear political bias against the president.

Grisham went on to say Congress should get back to focusing on issues important to the American people such as the USMCA trade deal and infrastructure. This comes after four legal scholars, three selected by Democrats and one selected by Republicans, testified on Capitol Hill.

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley listens to Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan testify during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, is left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

