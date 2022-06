OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:21 AM PT – Wednesday, June 22 2022

A Senate special committee hearing in Texas took place with the state’s DPS director in the hot seat. He testified police could have stopped the gunman in the Uvalde School Shooting in three minutes.

This comes after new developments about police response that day, leading to even more confusion and frustration, especially among parents. One America’s Zach Petersen has the latest.

