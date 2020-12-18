New English lockdown can’t be ruled out after Christmas, minister suggests

December 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – A new national lockdown in England can’t be ruled out after Christmas, British schools minister Nick Gibb said on Friday, before rowing back the comments and emphasising the regional “tiered” system of COVID restrictions does work.

Asked if the whole of England was now headed to towards a national lockdown, Gibb told Sky News: “Nothing is ruled out of course as we tackle this pandemic but the test system is a very effective way… to focus the restrictions.”

Asked to confirm that the government was not ruling out a post-Christmas national lockdown, Gibb said: “That’s not what I said. We have a very effective tier system.”

