New documents allege millions went to Biden’s and Kerry’s firm

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, former U.S Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with the media after attending the Mideast peace conference in Paris. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:18 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

Corrupt actions by the former Obama-era vice president and secretary of state are coming to light after new leaked documents surfaced. In a bombshell tweet, activist and entrepreneur Michael Coodrey released a series of leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office, which allegedly detail a so-called ‘slushfund’ collecting large sums of money from foreign sources.

The report claimed this fund is owned and operated by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

In 2014, Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of directors of Ukrainian oil company Burisma. GOP senators are calling on the State Department to release records of business dealings within the company. This comes after $1.8 billion in U.S. and IMF funds to Ukraine allegedly disappeared.

Career Foreign Service officer George Kent and top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, are sworn in to testify during the first public impeachment hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)

State Department official George Kent claimed he has no idea what qualified Hunter Biden to serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Kent testified on Capitol Hill this week, saying he doesn’t know anything about Biden’s background or how he could be tied to Burisma.

“I heard nothing about prior experience,” stated Kent. “Do you know if he possesses any other element — other than the fact that he is the son of, at the time, the sitting vice president?”

This comes after Ukrainian investigators alleged the only reason Biden was on the company’s board was to protect Burisma from anti-corruption scrutiny — which eventually happened when Joe Biden forced Ukraine’s top prosecutor to resign in 2016.

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

At the same time, Ukraine’s foreign minister released a statement saying the U.S. envoy was never linked to probes into the Bidens’ alleged corruption. The minister added the Bidens were mentioned during U.S.-Ukrainian talks, but were not conditionally attached to the investigation.

The president weighed in on that statement during a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Louisiana.

“Here it is — Ukrainian Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the United States ambassador did not link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former Vice President and current Democratic presidential (candidate Joe Biden),” stated President Trump.

