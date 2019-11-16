New documents allege millions went to Biden’s and Kerry’s firm

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:18 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

Corrupt actions by the former Obama-era vice president and secretary of state are coming to light after new leaked documents surfaced. In a bombshell tweet, activist and entrepreneur Michael Coodrey released a series of leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office, which allegedly detail a so-called ‘slushfund’ collecting large sums of money from foreign sources.

Leaked transaction and bank records indicate an influx of large payments from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Limited to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, in what appears to be monthly payments of $83,333.33. pic.twitter.com/BZXi61NnOO — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

The report claimed this fund is owned and operated by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

In 2014, Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of directors of Ukrainian oil company Burisma. GOP senators are calling on the State Department to release records of business dealings within the company. This comes after $1.8 billion in U.S. and IMF funds to Ukraine allegedly disappeared.

State Department official George Kent claimed he has no idea what qualified Hunter Biden to serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Kent testified on Capitol Hill this week, saying he doesn’t know anything about Biden’s background or how he could be tied to Burisma.

“I heard nothing about prior experience,” stated Kent. “Do you know if he possesses any other element — other than the fact that he is the son of, at the time, the sitting vice president?”

This comes after Ukrainian investigators alleged the only reason Biden was on the company’s board was to protect Burisma from anti-corruption scrutiny — which eventually happened when Joe Biden forced Ukraine’s top prosecutor to resign in 2016.

At the same time, Ukraine’s foreign minister released a statement saying the U.S. envoy was never linked to probes into the Bidens’ alleged corruption. The minister added the Bidens were mentioned during U.S.-Ukrainian talks, but were not conditionally attached to the investigation.

The president weighed in on that statement during a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Louisiana.

“Here it is — Ukrainian Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the United States ambassador did not link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former Vice President and current Democratic presidential (candidate Joe Biden),” stated President Trump.