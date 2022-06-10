New development in search for British journalist in Amazon Rainforest

OAN NEWSROOM

New developments have emerged in the search for a missing British journalist and a Brazilian official in the Amazon Rain Forest. Brazilian Police said Thursday, they found blood trails in a boat used by a suspect involved in the disappearance of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and his colleague Bruno Pereira.

“We’re looking for a possible link,” said Gen. Carlos Alberto Mansur, the state’s public security secretary. “But for now, we have nothing.”

Dom Phillips, a superb journalist, regular contributor to @guardian, and great friend, is missing in Javari Valley of Amazon after death threats to his indigenista companion, Bruno Pereira, who is also missing. Calling on Brazilian authorities to urgently launch search operation. — jonathanwatts (@jonathanwatts) June 6, 2022

The pair went missing over the weekend, after they were confronted by an armed group of men as they were returning by boat to a nearby city. The journalist and official were traveling in a lawless part of the Amazon where indigenous people operate under rules granted by Brazil’s president.

Dom Phillips’ sister Sian and brother-in-law ⁦@paulsherwood6⁩ join a vigil for the missing journalist and indigenista Bruno Pereira outside the Brazilian Embassy in London. pic.twitter.com/6haBMlztv2 — jonathanwatts (@jonathanwatts) June 9, 2022

“We want to carry on with the search. We want to find out what is happening to them and we want anyone responsible for any criminal act to be brought to justice. We want a persistent deep and open investigation,” she added.

🧵Journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira are still missing in the Amazon. They were investigating environmental issues and the invasion of indigenous lands when they disappeared Sunday. Both are leaders on the topic. pic.twitter.com/RXEZKffljT — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) June 9, 2022

Phillips sister said she last heard from her brother last Wednesday, as he set off for the rainforest from his home in Salvador, where he lives with his wife. When he disappeared, Phillips was gathering material for a book about conservation.