Trending

New development in search for British journalist in Amazon Rainforest

People take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy for Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira, a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official who are missing in the Amazon, in London, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Brazilian authorities began using helicopters Wednesday to search a remote area of the Amazon rainforest for a British journalist and Indigenous official missing more than three days. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

People take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy for Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira, a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official who are missing in the Amazon, in London, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 11:27 AM PT – Friday, June 10, 2022

New developments have emerged in the search for a missing British journalist and a Brazilian official in the Amazon Rain Forest. Brazilian Police said Thursday, they found blood trails in a boat used by a suspect involved in the disappearance of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and his colleague Bruno Pereira.

“We’re looking for a possible link,” said Gen. Carlos Alberto Mansur, the state’s public security secretary. “But for now, we have nothing.” 

 

The pair went missing over the weekend, after they were confronted by an armed group of men as they were returning by boat to a nearby city. The journalist and official were traveling in a lawless part of the Amazon where indigenous people operate under rules granted by Brazil’s president.

“We want to carry on with the search. We want to find out what is happening to them and we want anyone responsible for any criminal act to be brought to justice. We want a persistent deep and open investigation,” she added.

Phillips sister said she last heard from her brother last Wednesday, as he set off for the rainforest from his home in Salvador, where he lives with his wife. When he disappeared, Phillips was gathering material for a book about conservation.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Kennedy: Inflation Is Killing The American Dream

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE