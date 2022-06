OAN NEWSROOM

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation established the first museum dedicated to the 100 million victims of communism, highlighting its dangers as the ideology is still ongoing in numerous parts of the world.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with former UN Representative and President of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, Ambassador Andrew Bremberg about the newly created museum.