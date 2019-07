New British PM calls Dublin for first time since taking charge

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, Britain July 27, 2019. Lorne Campbell/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, Britain July 27, 2019. Lorne Campbell/Pool via REUTERS

July 30, 2019

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by telephone on Tuesday, national broadcaster RTE has reported.

The conversation was the first contact since Johnson took over as British prime minister six days ago.

