Nev. GOP Senate candidate Laxalt releases ad criticizing Democrat opponent

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:11 AM PT – Thursday, June 16, 2022

Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has hit the ground running after winning the state’s GOP primary. The Trump-endorsee took more than 50 percent of the vote, while fending off a challenge from retired Captain Sam Brown. Laxalt will now advance to face Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The GOP Candidate released an ad Wednesday that takes aim at his Democrat opponent, Catherine Cortez Masto, as well as President Joe Biden. In the video release, Laxalt said crime, illegal immigration and drug trafficking are surging in the state. He also added, it’s no wonder why fewer than half of Nevadans approve of the incumbent senator.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the 30-second spot, he accused Cortez Masto of supporting policies that are wreaking havoc for hard working Nevada families. Laxalt will face-off with Cortez Masto in November in an election that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

MORE NEWS: Republican Flips Blue House Seat In Texas