Nets sign Temple, re-sign Pinson



FILE PHOTO: Mar 28, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; LA Clippers guard Garrett Temple (17) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

July 9, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets signed free-agent guard Garrett Temple and re-signed guard/forward Theo Pinson.

“Garrett is an excellent culture fit who can guard multiple positions and provide a stabilizing presence on both ends of the court,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks. “His high IQ and strong leadership qualities will be welcome additions to our team. We look forward to welcoming Garrett and his family to Brooklyn.”

Temple, 33, spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in 75 games (career-high 55 starts) and averaging 7.8 points, a career-high 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in a career-high 27.2 minutes per game.

Temple has played in 514 career games (211 starts) for Houston (2010), Sacramento (2010, 2016-18), San Antonio (2010), Milwaukee (2011), Charlotte (2011), Washington (2012-16), Memphis (2018-19) and the Clippers (2019), posting career averages of 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest.

Pinson agreed to a deal with the Nets two days after the team rescinded its qualifying offer to the 23-year-old to maximize cap space.

Pinson appeared in 18 games with Brooklyn last season, averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in three playoff games for the Nets, averaging 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.3 minutes per contest.

He is currently playing with Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

