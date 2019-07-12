Netherlands’ Hassan breaks women’s mile world record



Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 12, 2019 Ethiopia's Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the Women's 1 Mile REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 12, 2019 Ethiopia's Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the Women's 1 Mile REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

July 12, 2019

MONACO (Reuters) – Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the 23-year-old women’s mile world record on Friday when she clocked four minutes 12.33 seconds, beating the 4:12.56 set by Russia’s Svetlana Masterkova in Zurich in 1996.

Hassan looked to be off the pace in the rarely-run event but finished strongly to set the new mark.

