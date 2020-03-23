Trending

Netflix to reduce quality of streams in Israel

Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 23, 2020

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Netflix said on Monday it would reduce quality of its streams in Israel for the next month in response to a jump in data congestion traffic caused by people remaining home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Netflix has also cut traffic on networks in Europe in a relief measure for internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

