Netanyahu to become longest-serving Israeli prime minister

UPDATED 9:42 AM PT – Thursday, July 18, 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make history by becoming Israel’s longest serving prime minister. The Israeli leader will surpass the record held by the country’s founding father David Ben-Gurion this Saturday.

The 69-year-old has established strong ties with the U.S. and President Trump. The pair shared common goals such as the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, and the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.

Netanyahu has held his position since 1996, and thanked voters for their continued support on election night:

“I am very moved that the people of Israel put their trust in me again, for the fifth time, a greater trust even.”

However, Netanyahu is still facing some challenges. He failed to form a parliamentary majority following his election in April, so the country is holding a do-over vote in September. Netanyahu also faces a possible indictment on corruption charges.