Netanyahu: Israel, Russia to cooperate on foreign troop exit from Syria

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:44 AM PT — Monday, March 4, 2019

Israel’s prime minister recently recapped his trip to Russia with assurances President Vladimir Putin shares his goal of getting all foreign troops out of Syria.

Benjamin Netanyahu made those comments on Sunday after visiting Moscow for talks on Iran’s presence in Syria. The Jewish leader said Iran is the biggest threat in the Middle East, and reiterated his stance that Israel will not allow Iran to have a permanent military presence so close to its borders.

This comes after Israel acknowledged carrying out several air strikes on Iranian military targets inside Syria in the past months.

Putin pledged his help in getting all foreign troops out of Syria.

“President Putin and I also agreed on a shared goal — the removal from Syria of the foreign forces that came in after the civil war erupted,” stated Netanyahu. “We agreed to set up a joint task force which, together with others, will work to advance toward this goal.”

Israel said it will continue to carry out strikes. However, officials are saying there will now be an Israeli-Russia hot line, so the two countries don’t accidentally clash in Syrian air space.