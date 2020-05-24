Netanyahu arrives at court for corruption trial, says case aimed at ‘toppling me, in any way possible’



May 24, 2020

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Sunday at the Jerusalem court for the start of his corruption trial and said his opponents were aiming to oust him.

In a televised statement to cameras at Jerusalem District Court in East Jerusalem he said: “The objective is to topple a strong prime minister from the rightist camp and thus to remove the right-wing from leadership for many years.”

Netanyahu, flanked by aides and officials wearing face-masks to prevent coronavirus infection, said he was standing tall, with his head held high, and that he would continue to lead the country.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)