Nestle to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for $2.6 billion

August 31, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Nestle <NESN.S> said on Thursday it was offering $34.50 per share for the remaining 74.4% in peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics <AIMT.O> it does not already own, adding a potential blockbuster to its health science portfolio.

The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at $2.6 billion, including the $473 million Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)