Negotiators reach agreement on massive U.S. coronavirus response bill: Trump aide



FILE PHOTO: White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland walks during a break as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland walks during a break as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

March 25, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.

“We have a deal,” Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on a stimulus package expected to be worth $2 trillion.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Kim Coghill)