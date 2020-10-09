Negatives in New England, Nashville positive for NFL Week 5



Zero positive COVID-19 results from Thursday testing indicate Week 5 will move forward with an adjusted schedule, according to multiple reports Friday.

There are potential snafus to the NFL’s Week 5 lineup.

Additional positive tests for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend could lead to calling off those games.

And the New York Jets closed their facility on Friday while attempting to confirm the positive test of one of their players, according to multiple reports.

No new positive tests for the Titans, Patriots and Chiefs overnight would likely allow for their games to be played this week.

The Titans, who have had two dozen positive tests for the virus counting players and staff, could return to the team facility for the first time in nine days. A formal practice has not been held in Nashville since two days before the Titans played the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

The Titans are now tentatively scheduled to play their Week 5 game on Tuesday against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills then would play their scheduled Thursday game against the Chiefs next Sunday to keep the Week 6 schedule largely intact.

New England, which flew in and out of Kansas City on Monday, hosts the Denver Broncos on Monday. That game had been scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday before Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Chiefs have not returned any positive tests since last week — practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was the only positive — but the incubation period for the coronavirus varies greatly. Only three days have passed since the Chiefs and Patriots met at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jets are coming off of their fourth consecutive loss to open the 2020 season and last played on Thursday night in Week 4.

