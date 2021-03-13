Neb. man arrested after allegedly shooting Omaha police officer

OAN Newsroom

A Nebraska man was taken into custody after shooting a police officer and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. On Friday, two officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to reports of shoplifting at a local mall.

When they arrived and tried to apprehend the suspect, a struggle ensued and one officer was shot. First responders rushed the injured officer to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition.

Our injured Officer is stable. Suspect is in custody after @NEStatePatrol pursuit. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) March 13, 2021

“The officer is alert and will have to have surgery,” Lt. Sherie Thomas said. “We will provide an update either later this evening or tomorrow with more details. And just so you all know, there was a gun that was located at the scene where the suspect was taken into custody.”

After a 20-minute high-speed chase, the suspect was caught and a gun was found in the car. As the investigation continues, officials have urged the community to pray the officer fully recovers from his injuries.