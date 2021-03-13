Trending

Neb. man arrested after allegedly shooting Omaha police officer

OMAHA, NE - DECEMBER 6: Police tape hangs in front of the Von Maur store at the Westroads Mall December 6, 2007 in Omaha, Nebraska. Nineteen year-old Robert A. Hawkins, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, opened fire on shoppers at the Omaha shopping mall Wednesday, killing at least nine people including himself. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NE – DECEMBER 6: Police tape hangs in front of the Westroads Mall. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:40 AM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

A Nebraska man was taken into custody after shooting a police officer and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. On Friday, two officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to reports of shoplifting at a local mall.

When they arrived and tried to apprehend the suspect, a struggle ensued and one officer was shot. First responders rushed the injured officer to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition.

“The officer is alert and will have to have surgery,” Lt. Sherie Thomas said. “We will provide an update either later this evening or tomorrow with more details. And just so you all know, there was a gun that was located at the scene where the suspect was taken into custody.”

After a 20-minute high-speed chase, the suspect was caught and a gun was found in the car. As the investigation continues, officials have urged the community to pray the officer fully recovers from his injuries.

MORE NEWS: President Trump Hints At Daughter-In-Law’s Future Senate Run

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE