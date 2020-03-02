Nearly 1M request tickets for ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Tulsa, Okla.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:20 AM PT — Monday, June 15, 2020

The Trump campaign is bracing for a massive turnout ahead of its upcoming ‘Make America Great Again’ rally. President Trump took to Twitter Monday to confirm that almost 1 million people have requested tickets to the event.

Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

This followed a previous tweet where he said, “the silent majority is stronger than ever!”

The campaign event was originally set for June 19, which fell on the holiday celebrating the emancipation from slavery. The president changed the date to June 20 out of respect for his black supporters.

Meanwhile, President Trump has accused the mainstream media of using the coronavirus to criticize his upcoming campaign rally.

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

This comment came as critics have slammed the event for its large crowds and by saying it will only increase the spread of the coronavirus. President Trump went on to say “it wont work.”