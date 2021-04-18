Nearly 100 people injured after train derails in Egypt, 11 people left dead

OAN Newsroom

April 18, 2021

Multiple people were killed and nearly 100 were injured after a passenger train derailed in Egypt. According to reports Sunday, 11 people were dead and 98 injured as a result of the train derailment in Banha, Egypt.

Local media in Egypt said multiple carriages were overturned about 25 miles north of Cairo. Officials from the health ministry reported that 14 people were discharged from the hospital after they received treatment for minor injuries.

Officials added, 60 ambulances rushed those injured to three different hospitals in the province.

“We don’t know what happened exactly,” a witness stated. “The carriages derailed, many people died. There are many people under the derailed carriages and we cannot get them out. We don’t know what to say. We are tired. There have been four train accidents in one month.”

This came after nearly 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured when two trains collided in late March.

Furthermore, the cause of the crash has remained under investigation.

