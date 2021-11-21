NBA-Warriors’ Thompson cleared for full practice – report



FILE PHOTO: Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons with leg injuries, has been cleared for full team practice, the Athletic reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Thompson, who won three championships alongside fellow “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry, tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the 2019 NBA Finals and his right Achilles prior to last season.

The five-time All-Star is building towards a return before Christmas, the online publication said.

He will join a Warriors’ squad that currently boasts an NBA-best 14-2 record.

