NBA-Warriors sharpshooting guard Curry sets NBA 3-point record



Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

December 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry set the NBA’s all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, making his 2,974th long-range shot in the first quarter to surpass Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

Curry, a three-time champion and two-time league MVP, pounded his chest and let out a roar after hitting the shot. He was then immediately embraced by his team mates, coaches and father Dell.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Hogue)