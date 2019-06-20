NBA trade roundup: Hawks reportedly move up to No. 4



June 20, 2019

The Atlanta Hawks acquired the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans for three picks, according to multiple reports an hour before Thursday’s draft was scheduled to begin.

The Pelicans acquired the fourth overall pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal that can’t be completed until next month.

The Hawks parted with the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks. In return, the Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick to the Hawks, ESPN reported.

Atlanta was flush with first-round picks after a deal during the 2018 draft that sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks and brought Trae Young to the Hawks.

In other draft-day moves:

–The Indiana Pacers acquired forward T.J. Warren and the No. 32 pick from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The move would clear salary-cap space for the Suns, who would shed the remaining three years and $35 million on Warren’s contract. Warren, 25, contributed 18 points and four rebounds per game last season for Phoenix.

–The Suns then dealt the No. 6 pick in the draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 pick and forward Dario Saric, according to Wojnarowski. Saric, 25, moved to Minnesota in the middle of last season in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers. In a combined 81 games, he averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 2018-19, both figures below his career norms.

