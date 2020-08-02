NBA roundup: Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers

August 2, 2020

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando.

Warren was 20 of 29 from the field, including 9 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warren’s previous career high was 40.

Aaron Holiday had 15 points and 10 assists, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points for the Pacers, who improved to 40-26 despite playing without key injured players such as Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon.

Joel Embiid was spectacular for the Sixers (39-27) with 41 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. It was his fourth game this season with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 30 points, and Ben Simmons added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 107 — Los Angeles Lakers 92

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading Toronto past Los Angeles for the for the 11th consecutive time.

Lowry hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 16 shots from the floor. OG Anunoby had 23 points, making 8 of 9 shots, and Pascal Siakam contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. The Raptors haven’t lost to the Lakers since Nov. 30, 2014.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points and 10 boards. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 16 points, and Anthony Davis managed 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Miami Heat 125 — Denver Nuggets 105

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler also scored 22 points and added seven assists, and Miami used a big second half to beat Denver.

Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, Duncan Robinson scored 17, Goran Dragic had 13 points and Kendrick Nunn added 11 for the Heat (42-24). Miami outscored Denver 69-48 in the second half.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Jerami Grant also had 19 points for the short-handed Nuggets (43-23). Denver played without starters Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton.

LA Clippers 126 — New Orleans Pelicans 103

Paul George scored 28 points and led a 3-point barrage as Los Angeles routed New Orleans.

The Clippers (45-21) tied a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a half when they hit 16 of 24 on their way to a 77-45 halftime lead. They were one 3-pointer shy of the NBA record for a first half. They finished 25 of 47, falling short of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA record 27 3-pointers in a game.

The 32-point halftime deficit was the largest in franchise history for the Pelicans (28-38), who saw their playoff hopes continue to fade.

Oklahoma City Thunder 110 — Utah Jazz 94

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points as Oklahoma City took control early to beat Utah in their first game of the NBA’s restart.

Chris Paul scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder (41-24). Paul was 5 of 6 from the field in the first half. Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Utah (42-24) was led by Donovan Mitchell’s 13 points, though Mitchell was just 5 of 15 from the floor.

