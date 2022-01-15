NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs end Grizzlies’ win streak



FILE PHOTO: Jan 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jan 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

January 15, 2022

Luka Doncic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 112-85 road victory over Memphis on Friday night to halt the Grizzlies’ franchise-record winning streak at 11 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson contributed 15 points, nine assists and a career-best five steals for Dallas, which won for the seventh time in its past eight games. The Mavericks outscored Memphis 62-30 in the second half.

Marquese Chriss also scored 15 points, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 apiece and Reggie Bullock recorded 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

Ja Morant posted 19 points and eight assists and Desmond Bane scored 16 points as Memphis lost for the first time since falling 113-104 to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 23.

Warriors 138, Bulls 96

Jonathan Kuminga paced six double-figure scorers with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Kevon Looney notched 10 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Golden State routed Chicago.

The Bulls have lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. The Warriors, who had lost four of their previous five, have won 10 straight against Chicago.

Jordan Poole (22 points), Andrew Wiggins (21) and Stephen Curry (19) helped the Warriors to a season high in points. Coby White led the Bulls with 20 points. Chicago’s Zach LaVine sustained a left knee injury in the first quarter, and he will undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.

Pistons 103, Raptors 87

Trey Lyles had 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench and host Detroit defeated Toronto.

Cade Cunningham had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hamidou Diallo supplied 18 points with six rebounds. Saddiq Bey contributed 15 points and Josh Jackson added 13 off the bench for Detroit, which held Toronto to 32.2 percent shooting.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 24 points and 10 rebounds, though he shot 6-for-21 from the field. Pascal Siakam supplied 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Suns 112, Pacers 94

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 35 points in the third quarter and Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds to fuel Phoenix over Indiana in a lopsided affair at Indianapolis.

Booker drained a career-high-tying six 3-pointers to propel Phoenix to its fifth win in the past six games. Ayton made 12 of 18 shots and his lone 3-point attempt to fall one point shy of his season-high point total.

Justin Holiday scored 25 points and Caris LeVert added 20 points and nine assists for the Pacers, who have lost three in a row and nine of their last 10 games. Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds in defeat.

76ers 111, Celtics 99

Joel Embiid posted 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as Philadelphia downed visiting Boston for its eighth victory in nine games.

Embiid finished five points shy of what would have been his ninth straight game with at least 30 points, which would have broken the franchise record he shares with Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain. Tyrese Maxey added 23 points for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 11 boards for the Celtics.

Heat 124, Hawks 118

Tyler Herro scored 24 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 46 seconds left, to help host Miami beat Atlanta and extend its winning streak to four.

Jimmy Butler, who had missed three games with a sprained ankle, returned to amass 23 points and 10 assists for Miami. P.J. Tucker and Omer Yurtseven each scored 17. Max Strus added 16 points, all of them in the first quarter.

Atlanta got 24 points and nine assists from Trae Young, 20 points from De’Andre Hunter, 18 points from Danilo Gallinari and 16 points from John Collins. The Hawks have lost four in a row.

Cavaliers 114, Spurs 109

Darius Garland poured in 32 points to tie his season high as visiting Cleveland held off San Antonio.

The Cavaliers were up by five at the half but led just 104-103 after a free throw by Cedi Osman with 5:37 to play. The two teams went scoreless for more than three minutes before back-to-back dunks by Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen provided the Cavaliers the cushion for the victory.

Allen had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have won three straight games and four of five on their ongoing six-game road trip. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs, who have dropped five consecutive games, with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Kings 126, Rockets 114

Marvin Bagley III recorded season highs with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 27 points as Sacramento overcame a slow start to roll past visiting Houston.

Buddy Hield and Terence Davis combined for seven 3-pointers and 33 points off the bench for the Kings, who have won two in a row after a five-game losing streak.

Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 26 points for the Rockets, who have lost 12 of their past 14.

Magic 116, Hornets 109

Moritz Wagner scored 26 points off the bench to support his brother’s strong outing as Orlando snapped a 10-game losing streak by surprising host Charlotte.

Franz Wagner provided 19 points and seven assists and Gary Harris notched 18 points to help the Magic end their six-game road skid.

LaMelo Ball’s 23 points and Miles Bridges’ 20 points were tops for the Hornets, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

(Field Level Media)