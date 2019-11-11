NBA roundup: Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OT



Nov 10, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

November 11, 2019

Nikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Jokic finished with 20 points and hit a last-second game winner for the second consecutive game. Paul Millsap had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored six of his 13 points in overtime and added 12 rebounds.

Denver has won four straight, despite allowing a 16-0 Timberwolves run in the final 6:43 of regulation to force overtime.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, Andrew Wiggins also scored 25 and Josh Okogie had 17 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves played without their two top point guards. Jeff Teague was out due to illness, and Shabazz Napier sat with a right hamstring strain.

Raptors 113, Lakers 104

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and short-handed Toronto used a second-half surge to beat Los Angeles for the 10th straight time.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who snapped the Lakers’ seven-game winning streak. Toronto, which played without guard Kyle Lowry and forward Serge Ibaka, has won six of its last seven contests.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks. LeBron James recorded his fourth triple-double in five games, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

Bucks 121, Thunder 119

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 35 points and 16 rebounds, and Brook Lopez sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.4 seconds left as Milwaukee won at Oklahoma City.

Eric Bledsoe finished with a season-best 25 points, marking the fourth consecutive game that he has scored at least 20 after being held to 18 or fewer in each of his first six contests. Lopez joined Bledsoe in making a trio of 3-pointers for the Bucks, but none bigger than the one he sank after Oklahoma City went on a 13-2 run to forge a tie at 114.

Dennis Schroder shot 9-of-12 for 25 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 for the Thunder, who saw their four-game home winning streak come to a halt.

Trail Blazers 124, Hawks 113 (OT)

Outscoring Atlanta 17-6 in the overtime period, Portland broke a four-game losing streak with a home victory.

Kent Bazemore, the former Hawk traded to Portland in the offseason, catalyzed the Blazers’ offense in the extra period, scoring the first six points on a pair of 3-pointers. He finished with 13 points and took on the difficult task of guarding Atlanta guard Trae Young, who scored a team-high 35 points but shot just 9 of 30 from the field.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 30 points, supplemented by 23 from CJ McCollum, 21 points and 12 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside and 20 points off the bench from Anfernee Simons. Atlanta got 27 points and 11 rebounds from Jabari Parker and 15 from Kevin Huerter.

Pacers 109, Magic 102

Domantas Sabonis led a balanced attack with 21 points as Indiana rallied from a halftime deficit to turn back host Orlando.

T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 19 points apiece, and Doug McDermott added 18 off the bench as the Pacers, down 60-51 at the half, dominated the final 24 minutes en route to their third straight win.

Evan Fournier paced Orlando with 22 points. Nikola Vucevic grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds to go with 18 points for the Magic.

Suns 138, Nets 112

Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio had his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, and host Phoenix made a season-high 19 3-pointers in a victory over Brooklyn.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points, rookie Cam Johnson had a season-high 15 points, and Aron Baynes and Tyler Johnson had 14 apiece for the Suns, who at 6-3 are off to their best start since the 2009-10 team won eight of its first nine.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 points off the bench, reserve center DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kyrie Irving had a season-low 15 points for the Nets, playing the second game of a five-game road trip.

76ers 114, Hornets 106

Six players scored in double figures for Philadelphia, which rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Charlotte after losing three straight to end its four-game Western Conference road swing.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 18 points and nine rebounds, followed by Furkan Korkmaz with 17 points, Al Horford with 15, Tobias Harris with 14, Trey Burke with 12 and Josh Richardson with 11, as star Ben Simmons sat out with a shoulder injury.

Cody Zeller scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter for the Hornets, who outscored Philadelphia in the period 34-20. Reserve guard and season-long Hornets leading scorer Devonte’ Graham provided his usual spark off the bench, finishing with 19 points and a game-high 10 assists.

Cavaliers 108, Knicks 87

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 31 points, and Cleveland won for the 11th straight time at Madison Square Garden, a wire-to-wire victory over New York.

The Cavaliers led by double digits for the last 30-plus minutes and won consecutive games for the first time this season, while the Knicks failed for the second time this season to record back-to-back wins.

Kevin Love added 17 points and eight rebounds, while reserve Jordan Clarkson also contributed 17 for the Cavaliers. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

–Field Level Media