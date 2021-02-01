NBA roundup: Jazz rout Mavs for 11th win in row



Jan 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Jan 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

February 1, 2021

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 32 points and sank seven 3-pointers to lift the short-handed Utah Jazz to their 11th straight victory, a 120-101 blowout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles became the franchise’s all-time leading 3-point scorer on a night when Utah hit 20 3-pointers for their ninth consecutive game with 15 or more from beyond the arc. Houston set the NBA team record with 10 straight games with at least 15 triples between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Ingles, who finished with 10 points, surpassed Hall of Famer John Stockton for his Jazz record 846th 3-pointer in his 493rd game. Stockton made 845 3-pointers in 1,504 games during an era in which teams didn’t rely nearly as much on the outside shot as they do now.

Utah played its second straight game without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being hurt Tuesday against the New York Knicks. Luka Doncic amassed 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but Dallas lost a fourth game in a row for the first time since a seven-game skid in March 2019.

New Orleans Pelicans 131 – Milwaukee Bucks 126

Lonzo Ball scored 27 points and Eric Bledsoe added 25 as host New Orleans held on to defeat Milwaukee.

Ball, who started after missing the second half against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, made 7 of 13 3-pointers and Bledsoe made 7 of 14 against his former team. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 28, Zion Williamson added 21 points, and Steven Adams grabbed 20 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bucks. Jrue Holiday, playing his first regular-season game in New Orleans since the Pelicans shipped him to Milwaukee in a four-team offseason trade that included Bledsoe, scored 22.

Brooklyn Nets 147 – Oklahoma City Thunder 125

James Harden had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to help visiting Brooklyn to a win over Oklahoma City.

It was Harden’s third triple-double in eight games since being traded from Houston. The Nets’ 76 first-half points were their second-highest-scoring first half since moving to Brooklyn nine seasons ago, behind only 81 against Philadelphia in April 2017.

Kyrie Irving also had 25 points as Brooklyn had nine players in double figures. Oklahoma City was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 24 points and Theo Maledon, who had 24 points, went 8 of 9 from the field and hit a season-high six 3-pointers.

Atlanta Hawks 116 – Washington Wizards 100

Trae Young stalled a Washington rally with his fourth 3-pointer of the game and added a fifth shortly thereafter, helping visiting Atlanta hold on for a win.

Young went for 41 points in a head-to-head with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal, who finished with 26 points. The Hawks earned a fifth win in their past seven games.

John Collins chipped in with 17 points, Clint Capela had a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double and Danilo Gallinari added 11 points off the bench for Atlanta. Russell Westbrook scored 26 points for the Wizards.

Charlotte Hornets 108 – Indiana Pacers 105

Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington each scored 19 points and Charlotte recovered in time to defeat visiting Indiana.

LaMelo Ball added 16 points and Devonte’ Graham had 14 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who won despite attempting only nine free throws. The outcome reversed a loss to Indiana two nights earlier.

Three Pacers reached the 20-point mark, with Domantas Sabonis posting 22 points and 11 rebounds while Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points and Myles Turner put up 20 points.

Philadelphia 76ers 118 – Minnesota Timberwolves 94

Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift Philadelphia past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers, who continue to hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Malik Beasley led the struggling Timberwolves with 22 points while Anthony Edwards added 15. D’Angelo Russell returned from a bruised quad to contribute 14.

Sacramento Kings 126 – Toronto Raptors 124

Harrison Barnes had 26 points, including two crucial free throws late in the game, and Sacramento withstood a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Toronto in Tampa.

De’Aaron Fox added 24 points and Buddy Hield scored 22 for the Kings, who have won three straight games. The Raptors have lost three in a row.

Cory Joseph and Hassan Whiteside each added 16 for the Kings and Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points and 11 assists. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 32 points to match his season best. Fred VanVleet ended the game with a 3-pointer to finish with 26 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 116 – Orlando Magic 90

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returned after missing the past two games and combined for 50 points to lead Los Angeles to a win at Orlando.

George had 26 points and nine rebounds and Leonard finished with 24 points after both missed the first two games of the six-game road trip because of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr. added 13 points each for the Clippers, who have won 14 straight against the Magic, the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against a particular opponent. Orlando was led by Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic, who scored 24 and 10 points, respectively.

San Antonio Spurs 119 – Denver Nuggets 109

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and distributed 10 assists and San Antonio made all the key plays to defeat visiting Denver.

Dejounte Murray added 26 points for the Spurs, with Keldon Johnson hitting for 19 and Patty Mills 17.

Nikola Jokic racked up 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. It was the 19th consecutive double-double for Jokic.

New York Knicks 102 – Cleveland Cavaliers 81

Immanuel Quickley scored 13 of his 25 points during a decisive run spanning the third and fourth quarters for host New York, which overcame a slow start to beat Cleveland.

RJ Barrett had 24 points and Julius Randle scored 16 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 10 points in the first quarter before snapping a three-game losing streak.

Darius Garland scored 24 points and Collin Sexton finished with 17 points for the Cavaliers, who scored their fewest points of the season as they fell for the third time in four games.

–Field Level Media