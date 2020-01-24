NBA roundup: James records triple-double in battle with Irving



LeBron James totaled 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 128-113 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York.

James posted his 91st career triple-double and 10th this season as the Lakers won for the 12th time in 14 games in front of a crowd that featured former President Bill Clinton and many Los Angeles fans. James exited to a standing ovation from many fans after checking out for good with 4:42 remaining and the Lakers up 23.

James shot 11 of 19 from the floor as the Lakers shot 50 percent overall and hit a season-high 19 3-pointers. James ended the game at 33,626 points, 17 behind Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list. His next chance at passing Bryant will be Saturday in Philadelphia.

Anthony Davis added 16 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers to a 52-41 rebounding margin. Kyle Kuzma also added 16 as the Lakers got 55 points from their bench.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points but it was not enough as the Nets dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 2-12 in their last 14 games. Taurean Prince added 18 while Caris LeVert contributed 16 as the Nets shot 44 percent and lost despite hitting 21 3-pointers.

Washington Wizards 124 – Cleveland Cavaliers 112

Bradley Beal scored 36 points as visiting Washington posted a victory over Cleveland. Beal made 15 of 22 shots, one night after going 16 of 24 during a 38-point performance in the Wizards’ 134-129 overtime loss at Miami.

Davis Bertans scored 17 points to avenge a porous performance in Washington’s 113-100 loss to Cleveland on Nov. 8. Ish Smith chipped in 17 points for the Wizards, who shot 55.3 percent from the field (47 of 85) and 44.4 percent from 3-point range (16 of 36) to improve to 6-18 on the road this season.

Collin Sexton highlighted his 29-point performance by making 10 of 15 shots from the floor for the Cavaliers, who have lost six in a row and 11 of their last 13 games. Larry Nance Jr. collected a career-high-tying 22 points along with 12 rebounds while Kevin Love added 21 points for Cleveland.

Dallas Mavericks 133 – Portland Trail Blazers 125

Luka Doncic was named as an All-Star starter for the first time, and the 20-year-old celebrated by posting 27 points and nine assists to lead Dallas past host Portland.

Doncic was one of seven Mavericks to score in double digits, with Kristaps Porzingis contributing 20 points, and Jalen Brunson and Seth Curry adding 17 points apiece as Dallas won for the fifth time in the past six games.

Damian Lillard made eight 3-pointers and had 47 points and eight assists for Portland as part of a stellar two-game run. He set franchise records of 61 points and 11 3-pointers in Monday’s overtime win against the Golden State Warriors. Trevor Ariza added a season-best 21 points in his first game with the Trail Blazers after being acquired from the Sacramento Kings.

–Field Level Media