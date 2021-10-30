NBA roundup: James Harden propels Nets past Pacers



Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after being called for foul in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

October 30, 2021

James Harden totaled a season-high 29 points and added eight assists and eight rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets overcame a sluggish start to record a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in New York.

Harden produced his most effective game this season two nights after admitting that he was still working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in June during the playoffs.

Kevin Durant added 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who shot 44.7 percent from the floor but missed 20 of 26 3-point tries.

The Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 21 points to become the 48th player in NBA history and seventh active player to reach the 20,000-point mark. Indiana reserve Torrey Craig scored a career-high 28 points, and rookie Chris Duarte added 19.

Lakers 113, Cavaliers 101

Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to shoot 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc and finish with 24 points, and he ignited a decisive fourth-quarter scoring run that powered host Los Angeles past Cleveland.

The Lakers’ LeBron James, back after missing two games with an ankle injury, led all scorers with 26 points despite shooting 1-of-10 from 3-point range. He also dished a team-high eight assists.

Rookie Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with a career-high 23 points. Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio added 18 points apiece, and Garland dished a game-high 11 assists.

Nuggets 106, Mavericks 75

Nikola Jokic scored seven of his 11 points in a 21-3, third-quarter flurry as host Denver held Dallas to its lowest point total since March 2017.

Jokic added 16 rebounds and eight assists, and Will Barton led five Nuggets in double figures with 17 points. Denver ended a two-game skid while snapping the Mavericks’ three-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic had a team-high 16 points for Dallas, which was limited to its fewest points since a 116-74 loss at Philadelphia five seasons ago.

Trail Blazers 111, Clippers 92

Damian Lillard scored 25 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 17 rebounds as host Portland rolled over Los Angeles, avenging a 30-point defeat earlier in the week.

CJ McCollum had 14 points as the Trail Blazers won consecutive games for the first time this season. Lillard hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Paul George had 42 points for the Clippers, who made each of their first six 3-point attempts before struggling from beyond the arc the rest of the way. Luke Kennard had 16 points for Los Angeles.

Raptors 110, Magic 109

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds as Toronto held on to defeat visiting Orlando for the ninth straight time.

The Magic trailed by 12 points with two minutes remaining but scored the game’s last 11 points. Orlando had a shot to win at win in the final second, but Cole Anthony misfired on a long attempt.

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. each added 19 points for the Raptors. Anthony scored 24 points for the Magic, who have lost five of six.

Heat 114, Hornets 99

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 26 points and a game-high 19 rebounds, leading host Miami past Charlotte.

The Heat, who won their third straight game and improved to 3-0 at home, also got 10 rebounds and five assists from Butler. Tyler Herro scored 26 points off the bench and tied a game high with six assists.

The Hornets got 23 points from Gordon Hayward and 22 from Miles Bridges.

Kings 113, Pelicans 109

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points to lead five Sacramento scorers in double figures during a win at New Orleans.

Richaun Holmes scored 21 points, former Pelican Buddy Hield had 20 off the bench, and Harrison Barnes added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings.

Jonas Valanciunas had his fourth consecutive double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points.

