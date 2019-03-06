NBA roundup: Harden, Rockets dump Raptors



March 6, 2019

James Harden scored 35 points — 19 in about the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter — as the visiting Houston Rockets lost a 22-point lead before coming back to defeat the Toronto Raptors 107-95 to extend their winning streak to six games.

Gerald Green added 18 points for the Rockets, who won both meetings between the teams this season.

Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers added 13 points each for the Rockets, while Clint Capela had nine points and 15 rebounds and Chris Paul had five points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Timberwolves 131, Thunder 120

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 41 as Minnesota beat visiting Oklahoma City in Minneapolis for its third consecutive win this season over the Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s Paul George returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sore shoulder, but he struggled, making just 8 of 25 shots from the field and 4 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc to finish with 25 points.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 38 points and 13 rebounds, sinking 15 of 28 shots and five 3-pointers. Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points for the Timberwolves.

Grizzlies 120, Trail Blazers 111

Mike Conley scored a career-high 40 points to lead Memphis over visiting Portland, draining 6 of 7 3-point attempts while connecting on 12 of 18 shots overall.

Delon Wright added 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Memphis, and Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points.

CJ McCollum scored 27 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished 5-2 on a seven-game road trip. Damian Lillard scored 24 points, and Maurice Harkless added a season-best 20.

76ers 114, Magic 106

JJ Redick scored 26 points, his 23rd 20-point game this season, to lead host Philadelphia past Orlando.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelphia.

Evan Fournier paced the Magic with 25 points while Aaron Gordon added 24. Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Pacers 105, Bulls 96

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting, and Indiana held on to win against Chicago in Indianapolis.

Darren Collison added 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting for the Pacers. Myles Turner registered 10 points and 11 rebounds, and he set a career high with seven blocked shots.

Zach LaVine scored 27 points to lead the Bulls. Robin Lopez finished with 20 points, and Lauri Markkanen posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

–Field Level Media