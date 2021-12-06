NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers



Dec 5, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

December 6, 2021

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Utah made 20 3-pointers and shot 41.7 percent from long distance.

Darius Garland scored 31 points to lead the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds while Evan Mobley chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Hornets 130, Hawks 127

Miles Bridges scored 32 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 28 and shorthanded Charlotte ended its three-game road losing streak with a win over Atlanta.

Bridges was 11-for-15 from the floor, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, and Oubre was 11-for-17 and 6-for-10 on 3s. The Hornets, the league’s most efficient 3-point shooting team, made 17 of 37. The Hornets played without four players who were sidelined because of health and safety protocols: starters LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee and reserve Jalen McDaniels.

John Collins led Atlanta with 31 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 28 points and Trae Young added 25 points and 15 assists. Clint Capela had 14 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 17.

Raptors 102, Wizards 90

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 31 points in the second quarter and Toronto went on to defeat visiting Washington.

Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. Chris Boucher contributed 14 points off the bench for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 11 points and six rebounds for the Raptors, who are 4-8 at home, and Fred VanVleet scored 10 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 of his 26 points in the third quarter for the Wizards, who have lost two in a row. Bradley Beal added 14 points and Montrezl Harrell had six points and 14 rebounds for Washington.

Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood scored 23 points apiece and host Houston extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over New Orleans.

Gordon added five assists and Wood eight rebounds as the Rockets fended off a late Pelicans surge. Garrison Mathews (13 points), Daniel Theis (12 points), Jae’Sean Tate (11 points, seven assists) and Alperen Sengun (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Rockets, who shot 17 of 40 from deep.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points to keep the Pelicans afloat while Jonas Valanciunas paired 17 points with 10 rebounds. Willy Hernangomez (10 points, 14 boards) also posted a double-double for the Pelicans, who shot just 42.6 percent and missed 28 of 38 3-pointers.

