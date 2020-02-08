NBA roundup: Beal hits last-second winner for Wizards



Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

February 8, 2020

Bradley Beal’s layup with 0.2 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 119-118 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Beal took the inbounds pass from Troy Brown Jr. near the foul line with 1.8 seconds left and drove for the layup. The Mavericks’ alley-oop attempt at the buzzer failed.

Beal had 29 points for Washington, ending a streak of seven straight games with 30-plus points. Davis Bertans added 20 points.

Seth Curry led seven Mavericks in double figures with 20 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 19. Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a broken nose in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, played but was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble, and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Utah Jazz 117 – Portland Trail Blazers 114

Donovan Mitchell scored the tiebreaking layup with 19.5 seconds left, and Utah survived a controversial finish to post a victory over Portland in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell’s layup gave Utah a 116-114 lead. Damien Lillard then drove in an attempt to tie the score, and his shot hit the glass and was on its way into the basket before Utah’s Rudy Gobert tipped it away, but goaltending wasn’t called.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points to help the Jazz halt a season-worst five-game losing streak. Utah overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit. Lillard poured in 42 points for Portland, which lost for just the third time in the past nine games.

Toronto Raptors 115 – Indiana Pacers 106

Serge Ibaka collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as visiting Toronto extended its franchise-best winning streak to 13 games by beating Indiana, but may be without stalwart Kyle Lowry after he sustained what the Raptors referred to as whiplash after he came down hard on the leg of Ibaka in the third quarter.

Fred VanVleet had 20 points and OG Anunoby added 16 for Toronto, which benefited from a 27-6 advantage in fast-break points to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Pacers this week. The Raptors posted a 119-118 victory over Indiana at Toronto on Wednesday.

Lowry scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to move past Vince Carter (9,420 points) for third place among the franchise’s top all-time scorers. Carter once held the team record before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004.

Philadelphia 76ers 119 – Memphis Grizzlies 107

Furkan Korkmaz hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points, Tobias Harris added 21 and host Philadelphia defeated Memphis.

Ben Simmons contributed 22 points and 10 assists while Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Joel Embiid also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game for good with neck stiffness. It was Embiid’s 29th double-double this season.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 15 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones scored 13 and Brandon Clarke had 11.

Oklahoma City Thunder 108 – Detroit Pistons 101

Chris Paul scored 22 points to lift Oklahoma City to a home win over Detroit.

The Thunder led for much of the game but never could stretch the margin to double digits before Detroit made a push early in the third quarter to come back and tie the score at 57. Oklahoma City then scored nine consecutive points quickly to ignite a 19-6 run overall and grab control.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for the Thunder while Danilo Gallinari added 19, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16. Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 28 points.

Sacramento Kings 105 – Miami Heat 97

Riding accurate 3-point shooting and taking advantage of the absence of Miami’s Jimmy Butler, host Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Heat as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica combined for 16 3-pointers, helping the Kings gain a 57-36 scoring advantage from beyond the arc in recording their second straight win.

Bogdanovic finished with 23 points, while Hield collected 21 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds, helping the Kings avenge an earlier overtime loss at Miami to gain a split in the two-game season series.

Bam Adebayo had a game-high 26 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds for the Heat, who lost their second straight. Miami was without Butler, who suffered a strained right shoulder in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opener of a five-game trip.

Phoenix Suns 127 – Houston Rockets 91

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33, and Phoenix ended a four-game losing streak with a rout of visiting Houston.

The Rockets, playing without star guard Russell Westbrook (rest), had their four-game winning streak end as they posted a season low in points — despite 32 points from James Harden. Westbrook, who averages 26.7 points per game, was given the night off to rest, a day after he surpassed the 20,000-point mark of his career in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix made 15 of 31 3-point attempts, seven by Oubre to tie a career high, and four by Booker. Limited to only a five-man bench due to injuries, the Suns nevertheless ended the Rockets’ 13-game winning streak in head-to-head meetings, and evened the all-time series at 108 wins for each team.

Boston Celtics 112 – Atlanta Hawks 107

Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points as host Boston narrowly held off undermanned Atlanta.

Enes Kanter had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Romeo Langford scored a career-high 16 as the Celtics won their sixth straight game and their ninth in their last 10.

John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 25 and Brandon Goodwin added 21 for the Hawks, who have lost three of four. Atlanta had just nine players available after acquiring Clint Capela, Dewayne Dedmon, Skal Labissiere and Derrick Walton Jr. in separate trades this week.

–Field Level Media